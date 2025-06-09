SMMC Ruiz speaks at pilot SNCO Leadership School graduation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, participates as the guest speaker for the pilot Staff Noncommissioned Officer (SNCO) Leadership School (SLS) graduation, Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., June 10, 2025. Previously, staff sergeants and gunnery sergeants attended separate Career and Advanced Schools. SLS combines these former requirements with a new curriculum. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by GySgt Jordan E. Gilbert)