    Perform Combat Casualty Meassures

    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Alexis Velez 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Medics from the 251rst MCAS, South Carolina National Guard, instruct Officer Candidates (OCs) from the 218th Regional Training Institute (RTI) at McCrady Training Center on how to perform combat casualty care measures in the field, June 6, 2025. With this knowledge, OCs acquire the skills to effectively treat casualties in a combat environment, thereby preventing further casualties and enabling mission completion. It also empowers leaders to provide immediate, life-saving care in combat, in the field, and during evacuation, contributing to the overall success of military operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Sgt. 1st Class Alexis Velez)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 07:53
    Photo ID: 9102402
    VIRIN: 250606-A-HW727-6135
    Resolution: 2982x2130
    Size: 4.95 MB
    Location: SOUTH CAROLINA, US
