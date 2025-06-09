Perform Combat Casualty Meassures

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Medics from the 251rst MCAS, South Carolina National Guard, instruct Officer Candidates (OCs) from the 218th Regional Training Institute (RTI) at McCrady Training Center on how to perform combat casualty care measures in the field, June 6, 2025. With this knowledge, OCs acquire the skills to effectively treat casualties in a combat environment, thereby preventing further casualties and enabling mission completion. It also empowers leaders to provide immediate, life-saving care in combat, in the field, and during evacuation, contributing to the overall success of military operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Sgt. 1st Class Alexis Velez)