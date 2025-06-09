USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Valkyrie Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250610-N-FC892-1450 CORAL SEA (June 10, 2025) Hospitalman Sydney Bates, from El Dorado Hills, California, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), prepares to draw blood from Hospitalman Severin Kwane, from Columbus, Ohio during a Valkyrie Blood Transfusion class in the ship’s medical ward, June 10. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)