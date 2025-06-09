Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Valkyrie Training [Image 4 of 7]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Valkyrie Training

    CORAL SEA

    06.10.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cole Pursley 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250610-N-FC892-1359 CORAL SEA (June 10, 2025) Hospitalman Sydney Bates, from El Dorado Hills, California assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) gets blood drawn during a Valkyrie Blood Transfusion class in the ship’s medical ward, June 10. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)

    Medical
    31st MEU
    USS America (LHA 6)
    Valkyrie Training

