U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Michael Woods, Command Senior Enlisted Leader, U.S. Africa Command, held a bilateral engagement with the Kenyan military delegation on June 9, ahead of the 7th Africa Senior Enlisted Leader Conference in Rabat. The conference, held from June 10–12, brought together over 130 senior enlisted leaders from the U.S. and 30 African nations to exchange best practices, address shared challenges, and build multinational partnerships. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Emely Eckels)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2025 03:33
|Photo ID:
|9102058
|VIRIN:
|250609-A-ND360-9000
|Resolution:
|2048x1367
|Size:
|922.82 KB
|Location:
|RABAT, MA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ASELC25 - AFRICOM Bilateral Engagement with Kenya [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Emely Eckels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.