Leadership Transition at 835th Transportation Battalion

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Mark Yore, 835th Transportation Battalion incoming commander, delivers remarks outlining his vision and goals during the battalion Change of Command ceremony at Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan on June 06, 2025. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2025 01:47
|Photo ID:
|9101946
|VIRIN:
|250606-A-VF108-2022
|Resolution:
|5274x3712
|Size:
|4.37 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
