    Leadership Transition at 835th Transportation Battalion

    Leadership Transition at 835th Transportation Battalion

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    From left, U.S. Army Col. Corinne McClellan, 599th Transportation Brigade commander; Lt. Col. Mark Yore, 835th Transportation Battalion incoming commander; and Lt. Col. Gregory Andrews, outgoing commander, return to their seats after the passing of the battalion colors during the battalion change of command ceremony at Torii Chapel, Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan, June 6, 2025. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 01:47
    Photo ID: 9101942
    VIRIN: 250606-A-VF108-2019
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 5.09 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    This work, Leadership Transition at 835th Transportation Battalion [Image 9 of 9], by Ichiro Tokashiki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

