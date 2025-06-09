Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LTJG Brandon Sleik and Chaplain Joshua Keatts man the rails and observe the ship approaching pier side Naval Station Rota [Image 8 of 12]

    LTJG Brandon Sleik and Chaplain Joshua Keatts man the rails and observe the ship approaching pier side Naval Station Rota

    ROTA, SPAIN

    05.31.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Nye 

    USS BULKELEY (DDG 84)

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain– (May 31, 2025) LTJG Brandon Sleik, left, and Chaplain Joshua Keatts, right, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), man the rails and observe the ship approaching pier side Naval Station Rota during sea-and-anchor, May 31, 2025. USS Bulkeley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Nye)

