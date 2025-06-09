GSM Tawayna Brown conducts a visual inspection of an engine compartment

BAY OF CADIZ, Spain– (May 31, 2025) Gas Turbine Systems Tech. (Mech. AL) Tawayna Brown, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), conducts a visual inspection of an engine compartment module upon start-up aboard the Bulkeley, May 31, 2025. USS Bulkeley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Nye)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 22:55
|Photo ID:
|9101711
|VIRIN:
|250531-N-LX270-1174
|Resolution:
|3389x5083
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
