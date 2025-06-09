Military Medics Train in Realistic Scenarios During JEMX-25

U.S. Army Capt. Elizabeth Olson, an Emergency Medicine Physician (62A MOS) assigned to Alpha Company, Medical Readiness Battalion, Brooke Army Medical Center (BAMC), observes training on June 10, 2025, during the Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise (JEMX-25) at Fort Cavazos, Texas. JEMX-25 is a large-scale, multi-service medical training event designed to enhance combat readiness and foster joint interoperability among military medical personnel. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Julio Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 22:18
|Photo ID:
|9101685
|VIRIN:
|250610-A-BW296-1048
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|49.59 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
Web Views: 2
|2
Downloads: 0
|0
