Military Medics Train in Realistic Scenarios During JEMX-25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Lt. Mathew Christensen, an Emergency Medicine Physician from Navy Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD), and U.S. Navy Hospitalman Third Class (HM3) Alexander Wilson, a medic, observe training on June 10, 2025, during the Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise (JEMX-25) at Fort Cavazos, Texas. JEMX-25 provides realistic, multi-service training crucial for enhancing combat medical readiness and improving joint interoperability for future operations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Julio Hernandez)