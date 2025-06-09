Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Medics Train in Realistic Scenarios During JEMX-25 [Image 11 of 12]

    Military Medics Train in Realistic Scenarios During JEMX-25

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Julio Hernandez 

    Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center

    U.S. Navy Lt. Mathew Christensen, an Emergency Medicine Physician from Navy Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD), and U.S. Navy Hospitalman Third Class (HM3) Alexander Wilson, a medic, observe training on June 10, 2025, during the Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise (JEMX-25) at Fort Cavazos, Texas. JEMX-25 provides realistic, multi-service training crucial for enhancing combat medical readiness and improving joint interoperability for future operations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Julio Hernandez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 22:18
    Photo ID: 9101684
    VIRIN: 250610-A-BW296-1052
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 47.24 MB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Medics Train in Realistic Scenarios During JEMX-25 [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Julio Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    military medical training
    Fort Cavazos
    JEMX-25
    JMEX2025

