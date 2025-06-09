Military Medics Train in Realistic Scenarios During JEMX-25

U.S. Navy Lt. Mathew Christensen, an Emergency Medicine Physician from Navy Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD), and U.S. Navy Hospitalman Third Class (HM3) Alexander Wilson, a medic, observe training on June 10, 2025, during the Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise (JEMX-25) at Fort Cavazos, Texas. JEMX-25 provides realistic, multi-service training crucial for enhancing combat medical readiness and improving joint interoperability for future operations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Julio Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 22:18
|Photo ID:
|9101684
|VIRIN:
|250610-A-BW296-1052
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|47.24 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
