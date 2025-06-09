Army 250th Birthday Celebration at Fort Bragg

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

President of the United States Donald J. Trump delivers a speech during the Army 250 celebration at Fort Bragg, N.C., June 10, 2025. Trump joined service members, their families, and community members in commemoration of the 250th birthday of the United States Army. The Paratroopers and Soldiers of Fort Bragg reflect on the rich history and legacy of service, sacrifice and dedication of those who served before them. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nolan Brewer)