    Army 250th Birthday Celebration at Fort Bragg [Image 1 of 3]

    Army 250th Birthday Celebration at Fort Bragg

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Nolan Brewer 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    President of the United States Donald J. Trump delivers a speech during the Army 250 celebration at Fort Bragg, N.C., June 10, 2025. Trump joined service members, their families, and community members in commemoration of the 250th birthday of the United States Army. The Paratroopers and Soldiers of Fort Bragg reflect on the rich history and legacy of service, sacrifice and dedication of those who served before them. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nolan Brewer)

    Department of Defense
    POTUS
    US Army
    Fort Bragg
    ARMY250

