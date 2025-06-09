Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army 250th Celebration at Fort Bragg [Image 2 of 3]

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Nolan Brewer 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll steps on stage to deliver his remarks at Fort Bragg, N.C., to address the Soldiers and celebrate the Army’s 250th birthday, June 10, 2025. Known as the center of the universe, Fort Bragg is the first place notified and prepared for crisis response. Fort Bragg is a vital part of our Army and a key to our national security. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nolan Brewer)

    This work, Army 250th Celebration at Fort Bragg [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Nolan Brewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

