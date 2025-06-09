Army 250th Celebration at Fort Bragg

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll steps on stage to deliver his remarks at Fort Bragg, N.C., to address the Soldiers and celebrate the Army’s 250th birthday, June 10, 2025. Known as the center of the universe, Fort Bragg is the first place notified and prepared for crisis response. Fort Bragg is a vital part of our Army and a key to our national security. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nolan Brewer)