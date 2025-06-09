Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Republic of Singapore Navy Visits EODMU 5 [Image 6 of 8]

    Republic of Singapore Navy Visits EODMU 5

    GUAM

    06.10.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Parker 

    Commander Task Force 75

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (June 10, 2025) Rear Adm. Kwan Hon Chuong, Fleet Commander of the Republic of Singapore Navy, inspects a training area during a bi-lateral exercise between Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 5 (EODMU 5) and the Republic of Singapore Navy in Apra Harbor, June 10. Navy Expeditionary Forces Command Pacific/ Task Group 75 (NEFCPAC/ CTF 75) executes command and control of assigned Navy expeditionary combat forces in the 7th Fleet area of operations. They plan and execute naval construction, expeditionary logistics, explosive ordnance disposal, maritime expeditionary security and exploitation in support of Commander, 7th Fleet for crisis response, humanitarian assistance and major combat operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker)

