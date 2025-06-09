Republic of Singapore Navy Visits EODMU 5

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

APRA HARBOR, Guam (June 10, 2025) Rear Adm. Kwan Hon Chuong, Fleet Commander of the Republic of Singapore Navy, is greeted by Lt. Cmdr. William Quadrino, executive officer, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 5 (EODMU 5) prior to an inspection of training areas during a bi-lateral exercise between EODMU 5 and the Republic of Singapore Navy in Apra Harbor, June 10. Navy Expeditionary Forces Command Pacific/ Task Group 75 (NEFCPAC/ CTF 75) executes command and control of assigned Navy expeditionary combat forces in the 7th Fleet area of operations. They plan and execute naval construction, expeditionary logistics, explosive ordnance disposal, maritime expeditionary security and exploitation in support of Commander, 7th Fleet for crisis response, humanitarian assistance and major combat operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker)