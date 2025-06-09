Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth addresses Fort Bragg [Image 2 of 2]

    Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth addresses Fort Bragg

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth approaches the stand during the Army 250 celebration at Fort Bragg, N.C., 10 Jun. 2025. Hegseth addressed the soldiers of Fort Bragg and introduced President Donald J. Trump. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese)

    This work, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth addresses Fort Bragg [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Cory Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

