Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth addresses Fort Bragg

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth approaches the stand during the Army 250 celebration at Fort Bragg, N.C., 10 Jun. 2025. Hegseth addressed the soldiers of Fort Bragg and introduced President Donald J. Trump. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese)
|06.10.2025
|06.10.2025 16:48
|9100999
|250610-A-SM410-1016
|3888x2592
|4 MB
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|4
|0
