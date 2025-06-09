Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    13th CSSB Pioneer Week Combat Relay [Image 11 of 11]

    13th CSSB Pioneer Week Combat Relay

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class P. Behringer 

    593d Corps Sustainment Command

    Soldiers assigned to the 13th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 593d Corps Sustainment Command, run while carrying simulated casualties and flip tires during a combat physical training relay event in observation of Pioneer Week, the battalion's annual week-long series of camaraderie and team building events, June 10, 2025, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 15:04
    Photo ID: 9100672
    VIRIN: 250610-A-HL390-1125
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 13th CSSB Pioneer Week Combat Relay [Image 11 of 11], by SFC P. Behringer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    physical training
    team building
    camaraderie
    readiness
    Tire Flip

