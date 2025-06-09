13th CSSB Pioneer Week Combat Relay

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers assigned to the 13th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 593d Corps Sustainment Command, run while carrying simulated casualties and flip tires during a combat physical training relay event in observation of Pioneer Week, the battalion's annual week-long series of camaraderie and team building events, June 10, 2025, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.