13th CSSB Pioneer Week Combat Relay

Soldiers assigned to the 13th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 593d Corps Sustainment Command, run while carrying simulated casualties and flip tires during a combat physical training relay event in observation of Pioneer Week, the battalion's annual week-long series of camaraderie and team building events, June 10, 2025, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.
|06.09.2025
|06.10.2025 15:04
|9100665
|250610-A-HL390-1212
|1800x1200
|1.82 MB
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|5
|0
