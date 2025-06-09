Col Hague Talks with Cadets

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Space Force Guardian and NASA Astronaut Col. Nick Hague engages with a group of NJROTC cadets at Arlington Career Center, Arlington, Va., June 3, 2025. Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force John Bentivegna also took part in the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andy Morataya)