    OCT Training [Image 5 of 6]

    OCT Training

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    05.23.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brian Argamaso 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. and Philippine Army soldiers receive class instruction during an Observer, Coach and Trainer (OC/T) class in preparation for the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Exportable (JPMRC-X) exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, May 23, 2025.


    This iteration of the JPMRC-X marks the second Combat Training Center (CTC) rotation conducted in the Philippines. As part of the Army's premier regional CTC, JPMRC-X enables the U.S. Army, joint force, allies, and partners to develop skills in realistic environments and conditions. Through exportable capabilities, JPMRC-X strengthens war-fighting readiness, enhances multilateral relationships, and contributes to regional security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brian Argamaso)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 10:29
    Photo ID: 9099736
    VIRIN: 250524-A-DV948-1205
    Resolution: 6188x4125
    Size: 16.31 MB
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
    This work, OCT Training [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Brian Argamaso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Philippines
    Salaknib
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    JPMRCX
    Salaknib25

