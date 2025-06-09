Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OCT Training [Image 2 of 6]

    OCT Training

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    05.23.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brian Argamaso 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. and Philippine Army Soldiers receive a demonstration during an Observer, Coach and Trainer (OC/T) class in preparation for the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Exportable (JPMRC-X) exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, May 23, 2025.

    This iteration of the JPMRC-X marks the second Combat Training Center (CTC) rotation conducted in the Philippines. As part of the Army's premier regional CTC, JPMRC-X enables the U.S. Army, joint force, allies, and partners to develop skills in realistic environments and conditions. Through exportable capabilities, JPMRC-X strengthens war-fighting readiness, enhances multilateral relationships, and contributes to regional security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brian Argamaso)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 10:29
    Photo ID: 9099727
    VIRIN: 250524-A-DV948-1039
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 21.89 MB
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
    This work, OCT Training [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Brian Argamaso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Philippines
    Salaknib
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    JPMRCX
    Salaknib25

