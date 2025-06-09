Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MILES Validation [Image 10 of 10]

    MILES Validation

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    05.27.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brian Argamaso 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ethan Bednar with 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, installs Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System (MILES) gear with the Philippine Army in preparation for the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Exportable (JPMRC-X) exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, May 28, 2025.

    This iteration of the JPMRC-X marks the second Combat Training Center (CTC) rotation conducted in the Philippines. As part of the Army's premier regional CTC, JPMRC-X enables the U.S. Army, joint force, allies, and partners to develop skills in realistic environments and conditions. Through exportable capabilities, JPMRC-X strengthens war-fighting readiness, enhances multilateral relationships, and contributes to regional security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brian Argamaso)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 10:23
    Photo ID: 9099712
    VIRIN: 250528-A-DV948-1448
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 12.48 MB
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MILES Validation [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Brian Argamaso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Philippines
    Salaknib
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    JPMRCX
    Salaknib25

