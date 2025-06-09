MILES Validation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Evan White with the 196th Infantry Brigade inspects Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System (MILES) gear with the Philippine Army in preparation for the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Exportable (JPMRC-X) exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, May 28, 2025.



This iteration of the JPMRC-X marks the second Combat Training Center (CTC) rotation conducted in the Philippines. As part of the Army's premier regional CTC, JPMRC-X enables the U.S. Army, joint force, allies, and partners to develop skills in realistic environments and conditions. Through exportable capabilities, JPMRC-X strengthens war-fighting readiness, enhances multilateral relationships, and contributes to regional security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brian Argamaso)