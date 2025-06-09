Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Washington Leaders Convene at Naval Academy to Advance Construction Innovation and Workforce Excellence [Image 3 of 5]

    NAVFAC Washington Leaders Convene at Naval Academy to Advance Construction Innovation and Workforce Excellence

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Natasha Waldron Anthony 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Washington

    Assistant Chief Engineer, Jennifer Blaess, addresses participants during Spring 2025 PDC Roundtable, May 14, 2025.

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 07:32
    Photo ID: 9099243
    VIRIN: 250514-N-AE927-1940
    Resolution: 3574x2050
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC Washington Leaders Convene at Naval Academy to Advance Construction Innovation and Workforce Excellence [Image 5 of 5], by Natasha Waldron Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVFAC Washington Leaders Convene at Naval Academy to Advance Construction Innovation and Workforce Excellence

    Engineering
    Planning
    Facilities
    U.S. Navy
    Design and Construction
    NAVFAC Washington

