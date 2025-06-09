NAVFAC Washington Leaders Convene at Naval Academy to Advance Construction Innovation and Workforce Excellence

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington successfully conducted its Spring 2025 Planning, Design and Construction (PDC) Roundtable on May 14, 2025, at Metzger Hall, U.S. Naval Academy. The event brought together PDC leadership, managers and supervisors to address critical operational challenges and strategic initiatives.



The roundtable addressed comprehensive workforce analysis and strategic staffing considerations across NAVFAC Washington operations. PDC Director and Chief Engineer Tom Cox emphasized the importance of maintaining mission readiness while optimizing operational effectiveness.



“We’re focused on sharing experiences and best practices across our installations,” Cox noted, highlighting the collaborative approach to the mission.



Field offices provided valuable feedback on operational priorities and resource allocation strategies, with particular attention to workload projections and staffing optimization. The discussions revealed opportunities for enhanced coordination across installations, despite their unique operational environments.



Key initiatives discussed included the implementation of new Military Construction planning protocols and the Certificate to Occupy (CTO) instruction within the Business Process Management System (BPMS). Construction Director Javier Molinari highlighted the significance of streamlining these processes to ensure projects are delivered on time, within budget, and with high quality standards.



“Streamlining processes also contribute to delivering quality projects on time and within budget,” Molinari said. “Overall, the alignment of the roundtable with the NAVFAC Washington’s mission is very strong, the event equips NAVFAC leaders with the knowledge and tools to execute the mission.”



The roundtable also addressed the Commander, Navy Installations Command/NAVFAC Joint Policy Letter on Affordability and Acceleration Campaign, exploring innovative approaches including Minimally Viable Projects and Lean Design-Build principles. These initiatives represent NAVFAC’s commitment to maximizing value while accelerating project delivery.



A notable outcome was the emphasis on employee well-being and maintaining strong team cohesion. Cox stressed that while leaders must deliver NAVFAC products and services, they are equally responsible for supporting staff and fostering a positive work environment.



The event reinforced NAVFAC’s commitment to community management, with plans for specialized PDC Deep Dive sessions to address specific technical topics in greater detail. The first deep dive session, focusing on the new CTO BPMS, is scheduled for June 2025.



The next PDC Roundtable is planned for fall 2025, continuing NAVFAC Washington’s practice of hosting two to three such events annually. These gatherings complement the organization’s broader community management strategy, which includes discipline-specific Forums for planning, design and construction staff throughout the fiscal year.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2025 Date Posted: 06.10.2025 07:32 Story ID: 500173 Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US Web Views: 27 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Washington Leaders Convene at Naval Academy to Advance Construction Innovation and Workforce Excellence, by Natasha Waldron Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.