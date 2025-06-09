U.S. and NATO Allies complete Balkan Sentinel in Bulgaria

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Bradley crew from Alpha Company, 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Division, poses for a photo with Lt. Col. Adam James, Army Attache to the U.S. Embassy in Sofia, Bulgaria after completing the Combined Arms Live-Fire Exercise of Balkan Sentinel 25 on June 9, 2025, at Koren Training Area, Bulgaria, June 9, 2025. The Bulgarian national exercise, Balkan Sentinel, will be linked to Immediate Response 25 and consists of a battalion from U.S. Army 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, one Forward Land Forces (FLF) multinational battlegroup and the Bulgarian Land Force Command conducting a battalion-level live-fire exercise at Novo Selo TA and Koren TA. The FLF is one of eight battlegroups contributing to NATO’s forward presence and is hosted by Bulgaria, with Italy being the framework nation. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Rayonne Bissant)