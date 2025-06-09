U.S. and NATO Allies complete Balkan Sentinel in Bulgaria

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Bulgarian soldiers participate in the conclusion of Balkan Sentinel with a static display of armored vehicles used throughout Balkan Sentinel on June 9, 2025, at Koren Training Area, Bulgaria, June 9, 2025. The Bulgarian national exercise, Balkan Sentinel, will be linked to Immediate Response 25 and consists of a battalion from U.S. Army 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, one Forward Land Forces (FLF) multinational battlegroup and the Bulgarian Land Force Command conducting a battalion-level live-fire exercise at Novo Selo TA and Koren TA. The FLF is one of eight battlegroups contributing to NATO’s forward presence and is hosted by Bulgaria, with Italy being the framework nation. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Rayonne Bissant)