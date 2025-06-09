Joint C-UAS Tactical Defence 2025

A briefer speaks during the Joint Counter-Uncrewed Aerial Systems Tactical Defense 2025 at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 5, 2025.The joint initiative highlights the importance of C-UAS defense in modern air operations. The U.S. and Italian air forces’ demonstrated their collaborative capabilities designed to neutralize aerial threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Sudolcan)
