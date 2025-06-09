Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint C-UAS Tactical Defence 2025 [Image 4 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Joint C-UAS Tactical Defence 2025

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.04.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Sudolcan 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A briefer speaks during the Joint Counter-Uncrewed Aerial Systems Tactical Defense 2025 at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 5, 2025. The joint initiative highlights the importance of C-UAS defense in modern air operations. The U.S. and Italian air forces’ demonstrated their collaborative capabilities designed to neutralize aerial threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Sudolcan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 04:26
    Photo ID: 9099055
    VIRIN: 250604-F-PB738-9926
    Resolution: 4671x3108
    Size: 6.65 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint C-UAS Tactical Defence 2025 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint C-UAS Tactical Defence 2025
    Joint C-UAS Tactical Defence 2025
    Joint C-UAS Tactical Defence 2025
    Joint C-UAS Tactical Defence 2025
    Joint C-UAS Tactical Defence 2025
    Joint C-UAS Tactical Defence 2025
    Joint C-UAS Tactical Defence 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aviano
    ITAF
    C-UAS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download