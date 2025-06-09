2025 KATUSA Friendship Week Softball Game

U.S. Soldiers shake hands after a softball game during the Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army (KATUSA) Friendship Week at Lombardo Field, Camp Casey, South Korea, June 10. The week features sporting and cultural events where the U.S. Soldiers and KATUSA Soldiers participate together for espirit de corps and team building. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Bryson Walker)
