Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 KATUSA Friendship Week Softball Game [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2025 KATUSA Friendship Week Softball Game

    DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.10.1985

    Photo by Spc. Bryson Walker 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Soldiers shake hands after a softball game during the Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army (KATUSA) Friendship Week at Lombardo Field, Camp Casey, South Korea, June 10. The week features sporting and cultural events where the U.S. Soldiers and KATUSA Soldiers participate together for espirit de corps and team building. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Bryson Walker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.1985
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 04:14
    Photo ID: 9099042
    VIRIN: 850610-A-BW769-8113
    Resolution: 5181x3454
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 KATUSA Friendship Week Softball Game [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Bryson Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2025 KATUSA Friendship Week Softball Game
    2025 KATUSA Friendship Week Softball Game
    2025 KATUSA Friendship Week Softball Game
    2025 KATUSA Friendship Week Softball Game
    2025 KATUSA Friendship Week Softball Game
    2025 KATUSA Friendship Week Softball Game
    2025 KATUSA Friendship Week Softball Game

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    sports
    IMCOM
    fitness
    Target_news_asiapacific
    IMCOM-P
    KFW25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download