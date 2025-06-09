2025 KATUSA Friendship Week Softball Game

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army (KATUSA) Cpl. Park, Seung Jin, assigned to 6th Battalion, 37th Field Artillery Regiment, swings at a ball during the KATUSA Friendship Week at Lombardo Field, Camp Casey, South Korea, June 10. The week features sporting and cultural events where the U.S. Soldiers and KATUSA Soldiers participate together for espirit de corps and team building. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Bryson Walker)