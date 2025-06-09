Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    500th MIB-T Runs in Celebration of 250th Army Birthday [Image 11 of 11]

    500th MIB-T Runs in Celebration of 250th Army Birthday

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks 

    500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater

    U.S. Army Gen. Ronald Clark, U.S. Army Pacific Commander and Col. Shawn Callahan, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater Commander and Command Sgt. Maj. Francisco Santiago Rivera, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater senior-enlisted advisor, participate in a heritage run in celebration of the Army's 250th Birthday at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 9, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks)

