    500th MIB-T Runs in Celebration of 250th Army Birthday [Image 5 of 11]

    500th MIB-T Runs in Celebration of 250th Army Birthday

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks 

    500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater

    The U.S. Army's 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater's guidon on display during the heritage run in celebration of the Army's 250th Birthday at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 9, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 02:05
    Photo ID: 9098912
    VIRIN: 250609-A-UU257-3656
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 500th MIB-T Runs in Celebration of 250th Army Birthday [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Tiffany Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ArmyBirthday
    Army250

