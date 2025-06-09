CFAS Attends U.S. Consulate Fukuoka's 249th Anniversary of the USA Celebration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Command Master Chief Alan Benavidez poses for a photo with the CFAS color guard during the U.S. Consulate Fukuoka’s 249th Anniversary of the United States of America celebration at the Hilton Fukuoka Sea Hawk hotel in Fukuoka, Japan, June 5, 2025. The event was held to celebrate American independence, commemorate advancements in space exploration, and provided an opportunity for Japanese and American government, military, and business leaders to network and develop relationships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raquell Williams)