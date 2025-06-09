Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAS Attends U.S. Consulate Fukuoka's 249th Anniversary of the USA Celebration [Image 10 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CFAS Attends U.S. Consulate Fukuoka's 249th Anniversary of the USA Celebration

    FUKUOKA, FUKUOKA, JAPAN

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Raquell Williams 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Command Master Chief Alan Benavidez poses for a photo with the CFAS color guard during the U.S. Consulate Fukuoka’s 249th Anniversary of the United States of America celebration at the Hilton Fukuoka Sea Hawk hotel in Fukuoka, Japan, June 5, 2025. The event was held to celebrate American independence, commemorate advancements in space exploration, and provided an opportunity for Japanese and American government, military, and business leaders to network and develop relationships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raquell Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 02:43
    Photo ID: 9098898
    VIRIN: 250605-N-VD231-2114
    Resolution: 4273x3418
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: FUKUOKA, FUKUOKA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS Attends U.S. Consulate Fukuoka's 249th Anniversary of the USA Celebration [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Raquell Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFAS Attends U.S. Consulate Fukuoka's 249th Anniversary of the USA Celebration
    CFAS Attends U.S. Consulate Fukuoka's 249th Anniversary of the USA Celebration
    CFAS Attends U.S. Consulate Fukuoka's 249th Anniversary of the USA Celebration
    CFAS Attends U.S. Consulate Fukuoka's 249th Anniversary of the USA Celebration
    CFAS Attends U.S. Consulate Fukuoka's 249th Anniversary of the USA Celebration
    CFAS Attends U.S. Consulate Fukuoka's 249th Anniversary of the USA Celebration
    CFAS Attends U.S. Consulate Fukuoka's 249th Anniversary of the USA Celebration
    CFAS Attends U.S. Consulate Fukuoka's 249th Anniversary of the USA Celebration
    CFAS Attends U.S. Consulate Fukuoka's 249th Anniversary of the USA Celebration
    CFAS Attends U.S. Consulate Fukuoka's 249th Anniversary of the USA Celebration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    japan
    sasebo
    CFAS
    fukuoka

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download