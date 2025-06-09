CFAS Attends U.S. Consulate Fukuoka's 249th Anniversary of the USA Celebration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From right, Commander, Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), Nagasaki Governor Kengo Oishi, U.S. Consulate Fukuoka Principle Officer Chuka Asike, Nagasaki Mayor Shiro Suzuki, and Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni Commanding Officer Col. Richard Rusnok pose for a photo during the U.S. Consulate Fukuoka’s 249th Anniversary of the United States of America celebration at the Hilton Fukuoka Sea Hawk Hotel in Fukuoka, Japan, June 5, 2025. The event was held to celebrate American independence, commemorate advancements in space exploration, and provided an opportunity for Japanese and American government, military, and business leaders to network and develop relationships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raquell Williams)