U.S. Army volunteers clean alongside Japanese Self-Defense Force members and local volunteers at the Okinawa Peace Memorial Park in Okinawa, Japan, June 7, 2025. The joint cleanup was held ahead of the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Okinawa to honor those lost and promote continued friendship.
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 22:43
|Photo ID:
|9098698
|VIRIN:
|250607-A-QC559-9665
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|4.1 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
Joint Cleanup at Okinawa Peace Park
