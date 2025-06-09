Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Cleanup at Okinawa Peace Park [Image 4 of 4]

    Joint Cleanup at Okinawa Peace Park

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.07.2025

    Photo by Natalie Stanley 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    U.S. Army volunteers clean alongside Japanese Self-Defense Force members and local volunteers at the Okinawa Peace Memorial Park in Okinawa, Japan, June 7, 2025. The joint cleanup was held ahead of the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Okinawa to honor those lost and promote continued friendship.

    Date Taken: 06.07.2025
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
