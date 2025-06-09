Joint Cleanup at Okinawa Peace Park

Photo By Natalie Stanley | U.S. Army volunteers clean alongside Japanese Self-Defense Force members and local...... read more read more Photo By Natalie Stanley | U.S. Army volunteers clean alongside Japanese Self-Defense Force members and local volunteers at the Okinawa Peace Memorial Park in Okinawa, Japan, June 7, 2025. The joint cleanup was held ahead of the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Okinawa to honor those lost and promote continued friendship. see less | View Image Page

TORII STATION, Japan -- U.S. Army volunteers joined Japanese Self-Defense Forces and U.S. Navy volunteers at the Okinawa Peace Memorial Park in Okinawa, Japan, on June 7, 2025.



The cleanup was organized by the JSDF to bring the community together and to beautify the area ahead of the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Okinawa.



The park is the site where the Battle of Okinawa ended and was created to mourn the loss of close to a quarter of a million people. It reflects a shared desire among nations to promote peace, remembrance and continued friendship.



“It is very somber being here today,” said Lt. Col. Rachel Bowers, U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa commander. “This day gives us a chance to reflect on our shared past and reminds us that no matter what our differences are we can come together as nations and strive to build a peaceful future together.”



The Battle of Okinawa was one of the most intense and bloody battles of World War II, fought on the island of Okinawa, Japan, from April 1 to June 22, 1945.



The effort concluded with a flower-laying ceremony in remembrance of all the lives lost during the battle.