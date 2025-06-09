Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Northern Command support to protect federal personnel and property in Los Angeles [Image 6 of 12]

    U.S. Northern Command support to protect federal personnel and property in Los Angeles

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2025

    Photo by Capt. Alexander Werden 

    Title 10 support to Department of Homeland Security

    Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 185th Infantry Regiment, 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team in a Title 10 status protect a Los Angeles Federal Building and federal personnel in Los Angeles, Calif., June 9, 2025. Approximately 2,000 National Guard forces are supporting the protection of federal personnel and federal property in the greater Los Angeles area. (Department of Defense photo by Capt. Alex Werden)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 23:06
    Photo ID: 9098681
    VIRIN: 250609-A-NR899-8787
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 3.31 MB
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
