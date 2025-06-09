U.S. Northern Command support to protect federal personnel and property in Los Angeles

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 185th Infantry Regiment, 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team in a Title 10 status protects a Los Angeles Federal Building and federal personnel in Los Angeles, Calif., June 9, 2025. Approximately 2,000 National Guard forces are supporting the protection of federal personnel and federal property in the greater Los Angeles area. (Department of Defense photo by Capt. Alex Werden)