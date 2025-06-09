Municipal Fire Training Ignites Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen assigned to the Gowen Field Fire Department practice extinguishing live, structural burns at the Nampa Fire Service Training Center on June 7th, 2025, Nampa, Idaho. Gowen Fire routinely partners with local fire departments to conduct annual trainings objectives. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan)