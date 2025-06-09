Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Municipal Fire Training Ignites Readiness [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Municipal Fire Training Ignites Readiness

    UNITED STATES

    06.07.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Airmen assigned to the Gowen Field Fire Department practice extinguishing live, structural burns at the Nampa Fire Service Training Center on June 7th, 2025, Nampa, Idaho. Gowen Fire routinely partners with local fire departments to conduct annual trainings objectives. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 21:55
    Photo ID: 9098638
    VIRIN: 250607-F-VT588-3651
    Resolution: 8104x5403
    Size: 29.38 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Municipal Fire Training Ignites Readiness [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Municipal Fire Training Ignites Readiness
    Municipal Fire Training Ignites Readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    air national guard
    national guard bureau
    idaho air national guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download