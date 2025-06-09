250609-N-PN850-1053 WASHINGTON (Jun. 09, 2025) The United States Navy Band performs on the western steps of the United States Capitol Building. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician First Class David J. Hagee)
|06.09.2025
|06.09.2025 20:31
|9098444
|250609-N-PN850-1053
|6016x4016
|2.17 MB
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|1
|0
This work, The United States Navy Band performs on the western steps of the United States Capitol Building. [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 David Hagee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.