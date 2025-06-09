Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The United States Navy Band performs on the western steps of the United States Capitol Building. [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    The United States Navy Band performs on the western steps of the United States Capitol Building.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Hagee 

    U.S. Navy Band

    250609-N-PN850-1019 WASHINGTON (Jun. 09, 2025) The United States Navy Band performs on the western steps of the United States Capitol Building. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician First Class David J. Hagee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 20:31
    Photo ID: 9098442
    VIRIN: 250609-N-PN850-1019
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 2.76 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The United States Navy Band performs on the western steps of the United States Capitol Building. [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 David Hagee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The United States Navy Band performs on the western steps of the United States Capitol Building.
    The United States Navy Band performs on the western steps of the United States Capitol Building.
    The United States Navy Band performs on the western steps of the United States Capitol Building.
    The United States Navy Band performs on the western steps of the United States Capitol Building.
    The United States Navy Band performs on the western steps of the United States Capitol Building.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Band
    Concert Band
    Capital Building
    Capital Steps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download