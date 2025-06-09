Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVSUP WSS Holds Change-of-Command Ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NAVSUP WSS Holds Change-of-Command Ceremony

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2025

    Photo by Fox Murray 

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support

    Lynn Kohl, NAVSUP WSS vice commander; Rear Adm. Kristin Acquavella, NAVSUP WSS outgoing commander; Rear Adm. Ken Epps, NAVSUP commander and 50th Chief of Supply Corps; and Rear Adm. Michael A. York, NAVSUP WSS incoming commander, bow their heads during the invocation at the NAVSUP WSS change‑of‑command ceremony held at Naval Support Activity Philadelphia on June 9, 2025.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 17:28
    Photo ID: 9098060
    VIRIN: 250609-O-KX426-3323
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP WSS Holds Change-of-Command Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Fox Murray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAVSUP WSS Holds Change-of-Command Ceremony
    NAVSUP WSS Holds Change-of-Command Ceremony
    NAVSUP WSS Holds Change-of-Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download