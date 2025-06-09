Lynn Kohl, NAVSUP WSS vice commander; Rear Adm. Kristin Acquavella, NAVSUP WSS outgoing commander; Rear Adm. Ken Epps, NAVSUP commander and 50th Chief of Supply Corps; and Rear Adm. Michael A. York, NAVSUP WSS incoming commander, bow their heads during the invocation at the NAVSUP WSS change‑of‑command ceremony held at Naval Support Activity Philadelphia on June 9, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 17:28
|Photo ID:
|9098060
|VIRIN:
|250609-O-KX426-3323
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVSUP WSS Holds Change-of-Command Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Fox Murray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.