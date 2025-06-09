NAVSUP WSS Holds Change-of-Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lynn Kohl, NAVSUP WSS vice commander; Rear Adm. Kristin Acquavella, NAVSUP WSS outgoing commander; Rear Adm. Ken Epps, NAVSUP commander and 50th Chief of Supply Corps; and Rear Adm. Michael A. York, NAVSUP WSS incoming commander, bow their heads during the invocation at the NAVSUP WSS change‑of‑command ceremony held at Naval Support Activity Philadelphia on June 9, 2025.