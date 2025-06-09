NAVSUP WSS Holds Change-of-Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rear Adm. Kristin Acquavella salutes while entering the auditorium during the Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support (NAVSUP WSS) change‑of‑command ceremony at Naval Support Activity Philadelphia on June 9, 2025. Acquavella was relieved by Rear Adm. Michael A. York as NAVSUP WSS commander during the event.