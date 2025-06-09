Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP WSS Holds Change-of-Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    NAVSUP WSS Holds Change-of-Command Ceremony

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2025

    Photo by Fox Murray 

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support

    Rear Adm. Kristin Acquavella salutes while entering the auditorium during the Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support (NAVSUP WSS) change‑of‑command ceremony at Naval Support Activity Philadelphia on June 9, 2025. Acquavella was relieved by Rear Adm. Michael A. York as NAVSUP WSS commander during the event.

    Date Taken: 06.08.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 17:28
    Photo ID: 9098059
    VIRIN: 250609-O-KX426-7973
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
