DAYTON, Ohio -- H.E. Dr. Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu, President of the Republic of Kosovo speaks to attendees during the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Spring Session at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on May 25, 2025. This session marked the 30th anniversary of the Dayton Peace Accords—the historic agreement negotiated at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base that ended the Bosnian war. Over 240 parliamentarians from NATO member and partner countries gathered for the first U.S.-based meeting in more than 20 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ken LaRock)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 15:59
|Photo ID:
|9097929
|VIRIN:
|250525-F-IO108-1023
|Resolution:
|5471x3647
|Size:
|3.91 MB
|Location:
|DAYTON, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NATO Parliamentary Assembly Spring Session [Image 29 of 29], by Ken LaRock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.