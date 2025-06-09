Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

DAYTON, Ohio -- H.E. Dr. Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu, President of the Republic of Kosovo speaks to attendees during the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Spring Session at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on May 25, 2025. This session marked the 30th anniversary of the Dayton Peace Accords—the historic agreement negotiated at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base that ended the Bosnian war. Over 240 parliamentarians from NATO member and partner countries gathered for the first U.S.-based meeting in more than 20 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ken LaRock)