    NATO Parliamentary Assembly Spring Session [Image 29 of 29]

    NATO Parliamentary Assembly Spring Session

    DAYTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2025

    Photo by Ken LaRock 

    National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

    DAYTON, Ohio -- H.E. Jakov Milatović, President of Montenegro, speaks to attendees during the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Spring Session at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on May 25, 2025. This session marked the 30th anniversary of the Dayton Peace Accords—the historic agreement negotiated at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base that ended the Bosnian war. Over 240 parliamentarians from NATO member and partner countries gathered for the first U.S.-based meeting in more than 20 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ken LaRock)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 15:59
    Photo ID: 9097951
    VIRIN: 250525-F-IO108-1028
    Resolution: 5320x3546
    Size: 4.11 MB
    Location: DAYTON, OHIO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO Parliamentary Assembly Spring Session [Image 29 of 29], by Ken LaRock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

