104th Fighter Wing award Vazquez with Air and Space Achievement Medal

Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Mutti, 104th Medical Group Senior Enlisted Leader, presents Master Sgt. Carlos Vazquez, 104th Fighter Wing Chaplain, with an Air and Space Achievement Medal, June 5, 2025, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Mass.

Vazquez received the award for for superior service and performance, including his support in the sustainment services flight as the NCOIC of the 104th fatality search and recovery team.

(U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Jay Hewitt)